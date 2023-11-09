Global Net Lease Inc (GNL) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE: GNL) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -1.54 compared to its previous closing price of 8.42. However, the company has seen a gain of 2.09% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-30 that REITs averaged a -7.14% total return in September and have fallen into the red year to date. Small cap REITs (-6.51%) outperformed yet again in September. Micro caps (-10.45%) continue to severely underperform their larger REIT peers. Only 9.74% of REIT securities had a positive total return in September with 34.38% in the black year to date.

Is It Worth Investing in Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE: GNL) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for GNL is 1.31. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Global Net Lease Inc (GNL) is $13.25, which is $4.96 above the current market price. The public float for GNL is 193.89M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.55% of that float. On November 09, 2023, GNL’s average trading volume was 2.13M shares.

GNL’s Market Performance

GNL stock saw a decrease of 2.09% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -3.94% and a quarterly a decrease of -24.98%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.24%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.53% for Global Net Lease Inc (GNL). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.97% for GNL’s stock, with a -25.71% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GNL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GNL stocks, with Exane BNP Paribas repeating the rating for GNL by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for GNL in the upcoming period, according to Exane BNP Paribas is $13 based on the research report published on March 16, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GNL Trading at -11.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GNL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.24%, as shares sank -0.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GNL rose by +2.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -41.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.13. In addition, Global Net Lease Inc saw -34.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GNL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+32.73 for the present operating margin

+40.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for Global Net Lease Inc stands at +2.92. The total capital return value is set at 3.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.29. Equity return is now at value -1.78, with -0.63 for asset returns.

Based on Global Net Lease Inc (GNL), the company’s capital structure generated 169.74 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 62.93. Total debt to assets is 61.65, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 152.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.50.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.35, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.67. The receivables turnover for the company is 1,636.02 and the total asset turnover is 0.09.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Global Net Lease Inc (GNL) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.