Gentex Corp. (GNTX) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Gentex Corp. (NASDAQ: GNTX) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for GNTX is 0.97. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for GNTX is $36.33, which is $6.54 above the current price. The public float for GNTX is 232.93M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.98% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GNTX on November 09, 2023 was 1.54M shares.

GNTX) stock’s latest price update

Gentex Corp. (NASDAQ: GNTX)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.17 in comparison to its previous close of 29.74, however, the company has experienced a 2.48% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-07 that Gentex (GNTX) registers sales of $564.5 million from its Automotive segment, up 17% year over year and ahead of our estimate of $546.6 million.

GNTX’s Market Performance

Gentex Corp. (GNTX) has seen a 2.48% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -6.70% decline in the past month and a -11.86% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.89% for GNTX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.03% for GNTX’s stock, with a simple moving average of 0.96% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GNTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GNTX stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for GNTX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for GNTX in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $33 based on the research report published on July 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GNTX Trading at -4.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GNTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.64%, as shares sank -6.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.83% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GNTX rose by +2.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.00. In addition, Gentex Corp. saw 9.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GNTX starting from ANDERSON JOSEPH B JR, who sale 4,416 shares at the price of $33.52 back on Jul 31. After this action, ANDERSON JOSEPH B JR now owns 4,716 shares of Gentex Corp., valued at $148,043 using the latest closing price.

Starkoff Kathleen, the Director of Gentex Corp., sale 4,430 shares at $33.20 during a trade that took place back on Jul 31, which means that Starkoff Kathleen is holding 21,441 shares at $147,094 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GNTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.28 for the present operating margin

+31.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gentex Corp. stands at +16.36. The total capital return value is set at 18.48, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.68. Equity return is now at value 18.21, with 16.09 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 7.29 and the total asset turnover is 0.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.79.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Gentex Corp. (GNTX) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.