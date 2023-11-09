Full House Resorts, Inc.’s (FLL) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, FLL stock has gone up by 19.87%, with a monthly decline of -5.77% and a quarterly plunge of -13.72%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.38%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.37% for Full House Resorts, Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 13.80% for FLL’s stock, with a -30.44% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLL) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for FLL is at 1.84. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for FLL is $7.75, which is $3.26 above the current market price. The public float for FLL is 32.48M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.09% of that float. The average trading volume for FLL on November 09, 2023 was 185.37K shares.

FLL) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLL) has surged by 14.96 when compared to previous closing price of 3.91, but the company has seen a 19.87% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of FLL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FLL stocks, with JMP Securities repeating the rating for FLL by listing it as a “Mkt Outperform.” The predicted price for FLL in the upcoming period, according to JMP Securities is $13 based on the research report published on December 08, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

FLL Trading at 4.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FLL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.38%, as shares surge +2.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.49% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FLL rose by +18.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -52.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.95. In addition, Full House Resorts, Inc. saw -40.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FLL starting from Caracciolo Kathleen M, who sale 5,252 shares at the price of $4.80 back on Sep 14. After this action, Caracciolo Kathleen M now owns 33,846 shares of Full House Resorts, Inc., valued at $25,210 using the latest closing price.

Green Eric J, the Director of Full House Resorts, Inc., purchase 8,000 shares at $4.58 during a trade that took place back on Sep 07, which means that Green Eric J is holding 146,872 shares at $36,603 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FLL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.79 for the present operating margin

+50.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for Full House Resorts, Inc. stands at -9.07. The total capital return value is set at 4.70, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.12. Equity return is now at value -28.46, with -4.41 for asset returns.

Based on Full House Resorts, Inc. (FLL), the company’s capital structure generated 424.95 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 80.95. Total debt to assets is 70.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 420.88. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 80.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.97, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.86. The receivables turnover for the company is 37.22 and the total asset turnover is 0.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.09.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Full House Resorts, Inc. (FLL) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.