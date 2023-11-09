Fuel Tech Inc (FTEK) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

while the 36-month beta value is 4.22.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Fuel Tech Inc (FTEK) is $4.00, which is $2.93 above the current market price. The public float for FTEK is 23.59M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.90% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of FTEK on November 09, 2023 was 61.84K shares.

FTEK) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Fuel Tech Inc (NASDAQ: FTEK) has increased by 7.00 when compared to last closing price of 1.00. Despite this, the company has experienced a 9.18% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-08 that Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 8, 2023 10:00 AM ET Company Participants Devin Sullivan – Managing Director, The Equity Group Inc. Vincent Arnone – Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Ellen Albrecht – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Amit Dayal – H.C. Wainwright & Co. Marc Silk – Silk Investment Advisories James McIlree – Dawson James Operator Greetings, and welcome to the Fuel Tech Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call.

FTEK’s Market Performance

Fuel Tech Inc (FTEK) has seen a 9.18% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -6.14% decline in the past month and a -7.76% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.75% for FTEK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.33% for FTEK’s stock, with a -14.75% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

FTEK Trading at -2.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FTEK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.01%, as shares sank -2.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FTEK rose by +9.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0340. In addition, Fuel Tech Inc saw -16.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FTEK starting from ARNONE VINCENT J, who purchase 15,000 shares at the price of $1.20 back on Aug 11. After this action, ARNONE VINCENT J now owns 344,755 shares of Fuel Tech Inc, valued at $17,985 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FTEK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.67 for the present operating margin

+43.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fuel Tech Inc stands at -5.35. The total capital return value is set at -3.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.16. Equity return is now at value -3.51, with -3.13 for asset returns.

Based on Fuel Tech Inc (FTEK), the company’s capital structure generated 0.60 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.59. Total debt to assets is 0.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.32. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.32.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.88 and the total asset turnover is 0.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.52.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Fuel Tech Inc (FTEK) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.