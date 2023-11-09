Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE: FLT)’s stock price has dropped by -4.13 in relation to previous closing price of 235.54. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -4.58% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-08 that Fleetcor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 8, 2023 5:30 PM ET Company Participants James Eglseder – Head, IR Ronald Clarke – Chairman, President & CEO Thomas Panther – CFO Conference Call Participants Sanjay Sakhrani – KBW Tien-Tsin Huang – JPMorgan Chase & Co. Darrin Peller – Wolfe Research Mihir Bhatia – Bank of America Merrill Lynch Kenneth Suchoski – Autonomous Research Christopher Svensson – Deutsche Bank Ramsey El-Assal – Barclays Bank Robert Napoli – William Blair & Company Trevor Williams – Jefferies Peter Christiansen – Citigroup Operator Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions].

Is It Worth Investing in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE: FLT) Right Now?

Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE: FLT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.20. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) is $288.06, which is $66.48 above the current market price. The public float for FLT is 69.57M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.00% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FLT on November 09, 2023 was 465.28K shares.

FLT’s Market Performance

FLT stock saw a decrease of -4.58% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -11.87% and a quarterly a decrease of -14.96%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.83%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.22% for Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.74% for FLT’s stock, with a -4.09% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FLT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FLT stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for FLT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for FLT in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $280 based on the research report published on October 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FLT Trading at -11.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FLT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.83%, as shares sank -9.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FLT fell by -4.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $235.90. In addition, Fleetcor Technologies Inc saw 22.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for FLT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+42.97 for the present operating margin

+72.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fleetcor Technologies Inc stands at +27.85. The total capital return value is set at 15.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.93. Equity return is now at value 31.21, with 6.21 for asset returns.

Based on Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT), the company’s capital structure generated 281.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 73.77. Total debt to assets is 50.72, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 189.24. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.14, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.38. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.09 and the total asset turnover is 0.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.01.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.