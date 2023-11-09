F&G Annuities & Life Inc (FG) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

F&G Annuities & Life Inc (NYSE: FG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.11. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for F&G Annuities & Life Inc (FG) is $36.00, which is -$5.86 below the current market price. The public float for FG is 123.70M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.73% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FG on November 09, 2023 was 107.56K shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

FG) stock’s latest price update

F&G Annuities & Life Inc (NYSE: FG)’s stock price has surge by 14.33relation to previous closing price of 32.24. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 19.87% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-07-17 that Brookfield Reinsurance has agreed to pay a high price for AEL. It underscores the value of annuity business for alt managers. BAM will benefit by adding ~$51B of AEL investments to its AUM. However, the immediate effect of this acquisition is rather small compared with other factors. F&G will remain the only independent pure annuity provider and is likely to be acquired in about two years or so.

FG’s Market Performance

F&G Annuities & Life Inc (FG) has experienced a 19.87% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 30.52% rise in the past month, and a 33.79% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.89% for FG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 21.39% for FG stock, with a simple moving average of 57.67% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FG stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for FG by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for FG in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $22 based on the research report published on December 20, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

FG Trading at 27.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 5.31% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.75%, as shares surge +27.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FG rose by +19.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +73.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.77. In addition, F&G Annuities & Life Inc saw 84.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FG starting from Blunt Christopher O, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $26.38 back on Oct 03. After this action, Blunt Christopher O now owns 434,695 shares of F&G Annuities & Life Inc, valued at $131,900 using the latest closing price.

Ammerman Douglas K, the Director of F&G Annuities & Life Inc, purchase 12,004 shares at $16.80 during a trade that took place back on May 08, which means that Ammerman Douglas K is holding 30,145 shares at $201,676 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.84 for the present operating margin

The net margin for F&G Annuities & Life Inc stands at +20.26. The total capital return value is set at 15.70, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.22.

Based on F&G Annuities & Life Inc (FG), the company’s capital structure generated 62.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.29. Total debt to assets is 2.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 31.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.71.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.07.

Conclusion

To put it simply, F&G Annuities & Life Inc (FG) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.