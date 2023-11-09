Ferguson Plc. (FERG) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Ferguson Plc. (NYSE: FERG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for FERG is at 1.12. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for FERG is $174.26, which is $17.79 above the current market price. The public float for FERG is 202.76M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.03% of that float. The average trading volume for FERG on November 09, 2023 was 1.08M shares.

FERG) stock’s latest price update

Ferguson Plc. (NYSE: FERG)’s stock price has dropped by -0.07 in relation to previous closing price of 156.58. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 1.88% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-16 that Investors looking for stocks in the Manufacturing – General Industrial sector might want to consider either Ferguson plc (FERG) or Atlas Copco AB (ATLKY). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors?

FERG’s Market Performance

Ferguson Plc. (FERG) has experienced a 1.88% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -6.22% drop in the past month, and a -1.42% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.91% for FERG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.72% for FERG’s stock, with a 5.10% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FERG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FERG stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for FERG by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for FERG in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $138 based on the research report published on October 31, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FERG Trading at -0.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FERG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.20%, as shares sank -7.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.99% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FERG rose by +1.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $156.95. In addition, Ferguson Plc. saw 23.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FERG starting from Murphy Kevin Michael, who sale 641 shares at the price of $164.94 back on Oct 17. After this action, Murphy Kevin Michael now owns 123,469 shares of Ferguson Plc., valued at $105,769 using the latest closing price.

Graham Ian T., the Chief Legal Officer of Ferguson Plc., sale 387 shares at $164.95 during a trade that took place back on Oct 17, which means that Graham Ian T. is holding 5,854 shares at $63,858 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FERG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.36 for the present operating margin

+29.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ferguson Plc. stands at +6.35. The total capital return value is set at 27.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch 19.78. Equity return is now at value 38.94, with 11.93 for asset returns.

Based on Ferguson Plc. (FERG), the company’s capital structure generated 104.39 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.07. Total debt to assets is 32.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 96.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.98.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.25 and the total asset turnover is 1.88. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.67.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ferguson Plc. (FERG) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.