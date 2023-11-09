Falcon’s Beyond Global Inc (FBYD) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Falcon’s Beyond Global Inc (NASDAQ: FBYD) has seen a decline in its stock price by -17.08 in relation to its previous close of 15.98. However, the company has experienced a -15.77% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Falcon’s Beyond Global Inc (NASDAQ: FBYD) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is -0.17.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for FBYD is 3.97M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.57% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of FBYD on November 09, 2023 was 90.73K shares.

FBYD’s Market Performance

The stock of Falcon’s Beyond Global Inc (FBYD) has seen a -15.77% decrease in the past week, with a -19.21% drop in the past month, and a 26.55% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 33.60% for FBYD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -14.05% for FBYD’s stock, with a 20.72% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

FBYD Trading at 1.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FBYD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 33.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.24%, as shares surge +7.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FBYD fell by -15.77%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.46. In addition, Falcon’s Beyond Global Inc saw 32.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for FBYD

The total capital return value is set at -1.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.29. Equity return is now at value -3.67, with -3.25 for asset returns.

Based on Falcon’s Beyond Global Inc (FBYD), the company’s capital structure generated 0.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.53.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.16.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Falcon’s Beyond Global Inc (FBYD) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.