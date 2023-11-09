Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Veeva Systems Inc’s (VEEV) Stock

The stock of Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV) has seen a -9.47% decrease in the past week, with a -20.67% drop in the past month, and a -11.43% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.28%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.48% for VEEV. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -13.31% for VEEV stock, with a simple moving average of -8.94% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE: VEEV) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE: VEEV) is above average at 51.72x. The 36-month beta value for VEEV is also noteworthy at 0.86. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for VEEV is $226.65, which is $54.73 above than the current price. The public float for VEEV is 130.85M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.52% of that float. The average trading volume of VEEV on November 09, 2023 was 910.57K shares.

VEEV) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE: VEEV) has plunged by -11.44 when compared to previous closing price of 194.13, but the company has seen a -9.47% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-08 that The latest trading day saw Veeva Systems (VEEV) settling at $194.13, representing a +0.01% change from its previous close.

Analysts’ Opinion of VEEV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VEEV stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for VEEV by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for VEEV in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $229 based on the research report published on October 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

VEEV Trading at -16.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VEEV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.28%, as shares sank -20.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.73% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VEEV fell by -9.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $196.12. In addition, Veeva Systems Inc saw 6.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VEEV starting from MATEO ALAN, who sale 6,280 shares at the price of $193.72 back on Nov 06. After this action, MATEO ALAN now owns 19,769 shares of Veeva Systems Inc, valued at $1,216,592 using the latest closing price.

Wallach Matthew J, the Director of Veeva Systems Inc, sale 5,000 shares at $195.53 during a trade that took place back on Nov 06, which means that Wallach Matthew J is holding 118,735 shares at $977,641 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VEEV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.30 for the present operating margin

+71.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Veeva Systems Inc stands at +22.63. The total capital return value is set at 13.62, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.51. Equity return is now at value 14.61, with 11.56 for asset returns.

Based on Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV), the company’s capital structure generated 1.64 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.61. Total debt to assets is 1.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.34. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.61, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.91 and the total asset turnover is 0.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.94.

Conclusion

In summary, Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.