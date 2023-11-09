Evaluating the Ups and Downs of MaxCyte Inc’s (MXCT) Stock

The stock of MaxCyte Inc (MXCT) has seen a 0.87% increase in the past week, with a 15.72% gain in the past month, and a -9.90% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.50%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.61% for MXCT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 10.24% for MXCT stock, with a simple moving average of -18.61% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in MaxCyte Inc (NASDAQ: MXCT) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for MXCT is $9.11, which is $5.9 above than the current price. The public float for MXCT is 91.24M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.72% of that float. The average trading volume of MXCT on November 09, 2023 was 785.15K shares.

MXCT) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of MaxCyte Inc (NASDAQ: MXCT) has surged by 3.28 when compared to previous closing price of 3.35, but the company has seen a 0.87% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-08 that MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 8, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Sean Menarguez – Head of IR Doug Doerfler – President & CEO Douglas Swirsky – CFO Conference Call Participants Dan Arias – Stiefel Hannah Hefley – Stephens Matt Larew – William Blair Steven Mah – TD Cowen Operator Good day, and thank you for standing by, and welcome to MaxCyte’s Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode.

MXCT Trading at 6.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MXCT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.50%, as shares surge +21.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MXCT rose by +2.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.17. In addition, MaxCyte Inc saw -36.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MXCT starting from Johnston John Joseph, who sale 2,841 shares at the price of $3.70 back on Aug 30. After this action, Johnston John Joseph now owns 120,583 shares of MaxCyte Inc, valued at $10,512 using the latest closing price.

Johnston John Joseph, the Director of MaxCyte Inc, sale 2,059 shares at $3.70 during a trade that took place back on Aug 29, which means that Johnston John Joseph is holding 120,583 shares at $7,618 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MXCT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-61.64 for the present operating margin

+82.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for MaxCyte Inc stands at -53.25. The total capital return value is set at -10.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch -8.76. Equity return is now at value -13.10, with -11.64 for asset returns.

Based on MaxCyte Inc (MXCT), the company’s capital structure generated 6.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.96. Total debt to assets is 5.61, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.28. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.90.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.33 and the total asset turnover is 0.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 16.35.

Conclusion

In summary, MaxCyte Inc (MXCT) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.