ePlus Inc (PLUS) Stock Experiences -11.58% Monthly Change

In the past week, PLUS stock has gone down by -7.98%, with a monthly decline of -11.58% and a quarterly plunge of -11.92%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.11%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.88% for ePlus Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.12% for PLUS stock, with a simple moving average of 4.63% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in ePlus Inc (NASDAQ: PLUS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for ePlus Inc (NASDAQ: PLUS) is above average at 11.90x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.21.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for PLUS is 26.35M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.70% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of PLUS on November 09, 2023 was 112.67K shares.

PLUS) stock’s latest price update

ePlus Inc (NASDAQ: PLUS) has seen a decline in its stock price by -8.69 in relation to its previous close of 63.99. However, the company has experienced a -7.98% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-07 that ePlus, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS ) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call November 7, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Kley Parkhurst – Senior Vice President Mark Marron – President and CEO Darren Raiguel – President and COO of ePlus Technology, Inc. Elaine Marion – CFO Erica Stoecker – General Counsel Conference Call Participants Maggie Nolan – William Blair Gregory Burns – Sidoti & Company Matthew Sheerin – Stifel Operator Good day, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the ePlus Earnings Results Conference Call.

PLUS Trading at -9.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLUS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.11%, as shares sank -14.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.62% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PLUS fell by -7.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $63.80. In addition, ePlus Inc saw 31.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PLUS starting from HOVDE ERIC D, who sale 6,496 shares at the price of $66.96 back on Sep 01. After this action, HOVDE ERIC D now owns 3,504 shares of ePlus Inc, valued at $434,979 using the latest closing price.

HOVDE ERIC D, the Director of ePlus Inc, sale 18,802 shares at $66.76 during a trade that took place back on Aug 31, which means that HOVDE ERIC D is holding 17,301 shares at $1,255,222 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PLUS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.52 for the present operating margin

+23.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for ePlus Inc stands at +5.82. The total capital return value is set at 20.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.15. Equity return is now at value 17.57, with 8.91 for asset returns.

Based on ePlus Inc (PLUS), the company’s capital structure generated 7.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.57. Total debt to assets is 3.89, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.75. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.57.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.77, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.45 and the total asset turnover is 1.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.87.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, ePlus Inc (PLUS) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.