Enact Holdings Inc (ACT) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Enact Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ACT) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.65 compared to its previous closing price of 27.71. However, the company has seen a gain of 0.87% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Enact Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ACT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Enact Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ACT) is above average at 6.95x. The 36-month beta value for ACT is also noteworthy at 0.61. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ACT is $30.50, which is $2.61 above than the current price. The public float for ACT is 29.52M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.27% of that float. The average trading volume of ACT on November 09, 2023 was 205.53K shares.

ACT’s Market Performance

ACT stock saw a decrease of 0.87% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -0.29% and a quarterly a decrease of -2.99%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.49%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.95% for Enact Holdings Inc (ACT). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.04% for ACT’s stock, with a simple moving average of 8.37% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ACT stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for ACT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ACT in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $27 based on the research report published on May 09, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ACT Trading at 0.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.49%, as shares sank -0.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACT rose by +0.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.60. In addition, Enact Holdings Inc saw 15.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACT starting from Genworth Holdings, Inc., who sale 240,502 shares at the price of $27.13 back on Oct 30. After this action, Genworth Holdings, Inc. now owns 130,249,017 shares of Enact Holdings Inc, valued at $6,523,737 using the latest closing price.

Genworth Holdings, Inc., the 10% Owner of Enact Holdings Inc, sale 197,332 shares at $25.96 during a trade that took place back on Jul 31, which means that Genworth Holdings, Inc. is holding 130,489,519 shares at $5,122,877 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+86.75 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Enact Holdings Inc stands at +64.30. The total capital return value is set at 17.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.49. Equity return is now at value 15.21, with 11.12 for asset returns.

Based on Enact Holdings Inc (ACT), the company’s capital structure generated 18.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 15.61. Total debt to assets is 13.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 18.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 15.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.12, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.46.

Conclusion

In summary, Enact Holdings Inc (ACT) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.