Emergent Biosolutions Inc (EBS) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

The average price predicted for Emergent Biosolutions Inc (EBS) by analysts is $11.33, which is $9.12 above the current market price. The public float for EBS is 49.67M, and at present, short sellers hold a 18.05% of that float. On November 09, 2023, the average trading volume of EBS was 2.34M shares.

EBS) stock’s latest price update

Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE: EBS) has seen a decline in its stock price by -6.36 in relation to its previous close of 2.36. However, the company has experienced a 12.76% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-10-30 that GAITHERSBURG, Md., Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE: EBS) has rescheduled its conference call to Wednesday, November 8, at 5:00 pm eastern time to discuss the financial results for the third quarter of 2023, recent business developments, and financial outlook for full year 2023. The call will no longer take place on November 2, 2023.

EBS’s Market Performance

EBS’s stock has risen by 12.76% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -29.84% and a quarterly drop of -61.36%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.14% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.91% for Emergent Biosolutions Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.60% for EBS’s stock, with a -71.59% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

EBS Trading at -30.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EBS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.14%, as shares sank -26.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -45.70% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EBS rose by +12.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -83.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.25. In addition, Emergent Biosolutions Inc saw -81.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EBS starting from Zoon Kathryn C, who sale 1,830 shares at the price of $8.35 back on Jun 02. After this action, Zoon Kathryn C now owns 49,971 shares of Emergent Biosolutions Inc, valued at $15,280 using the latest closing price.

Zoon Kathryn C, the Director of Emergent Biosolutions Inc, sale 1,700 shares at $8.38 during a trade that took place back on May 25, which means that Zoon Kathryn C is holding 51,801 shares at $14,246 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EBS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-14.42 for the present operating margin

+33.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for Emergent Biosolutions Inc stands at -19.97. The total capital return value is set at -6.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.41. Equity return is now at value -49.24, with -24.74 for asset returns.

Based on Emergent Biosolutions Inc (EBS), the company’s capital structure generated 103.14 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.77. Total debt to assets is 45.05, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 33.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.49.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.84, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.18 and the total asset turnover is 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.98.

Conclusion

To sum up, Emergent Biosolutions Inc (EBS) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.