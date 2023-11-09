Embraer S.A. ADR (ERJ) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Embraer S.A. ADR (NYSE: ERJ) has increased by 3.06 when compared to last closing price of 15.01. Despite this, the company has experienced a 8.03% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-07 that Embraer’s (ERJ) third-quarter revenues improve 38.3% year over year. However, the reported figure lags the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 13.4%.

Is It Worth Investing in Embraer S.A. ADR (NYSE: ERJ) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for ERJ is also noteworthy at 1.43. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ERJ is $19.36, which is $3.89 above than the current price. The public float for ERJ is 183.63M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.11% of that float. The average trading volume of ERJ on November 09, 2023 was 1.12M shares.

ERJ’s Market Performance

ERJ stock saw an increase of 8.03% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 12.76% and a quarterly increase of 4.81%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.47%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.89% for Embraer S.A. ADR (ERJ). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.06% for ERJ’s stock, with a 6.03% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ERJ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ERJ stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for ERJ by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ERJ in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $16 based on the research report published on October 16, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ERJ Trading at 8.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ERJ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.47%, as shares surge +11.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.15% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ERJ rose by +8.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.27. In addition, Embraer S.A. ADR saw 41.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ERJ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.08 for the present operating margin

+20.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Embraer S.A. ADR stands at -4.07. The total capital return value is set at 2.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.02. Equity return is now at value -3.74, with -0.96 for asset returns.

Based on Embraer S.A. ADR (ERJ), the company’s capital structure generated 127.52 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.05. Total debt to assets is 32.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 115.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.56.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.73, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.64 and the total asset turnover is 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.79.

Conclusion

In summary, Embraer S.A. ADR (ERJ) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.