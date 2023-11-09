Ecolab, Inc. (ECL) Stock Showcases 7.17% 20-Day Moving Average

The stock of Ecolab, Inc. (ECL) has gone up by 5.67% for the week, with a 4.47% rise in the past month and a -4.49% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.89% for ECL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.17% for ECL’s stock, with a simple moving average of 3.48% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ecolab, Inc. (NYSE: ECL) Right Now?

Ecolab, Inc. (NYSE: ECL) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.08x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ECL is 1.05. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 15 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ECL is $195.00, which is $18.31 above the current price. The public float for ECL is 253.48M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.81% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ECL on November 09, 2023 was 1.03M shares.

Ecolab, Inc. (NYSE: ECL)’s stock price has gone rise by 1.55 in comparison to its previous close of 174.00, however, the company has experienced a 5.67% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-31 that Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL ) Q3 2023 Results Conference Call October 31, 2023 1:00 PM ET Company Participants Andy Hedberg – VP, IR Christophe Beck – Chairman and CEO Scott Kirkland – CFO Conference Call Participants Tim Mulrooney – William Blair Seth Weber – Wells Fargo Josh Spector – UBS Mike Harrison – Seaport Research Partners David Begleiter – Deutsche Bank Jeff Zekauskas – JPMorgan John McNulty – BMO Capital Markets Manav Patnaik – Barclays Shlomo Rosenbaum – Stifel Andy Wittmann – Robert W. Baird Steve Byrne – Bank of America Patrick Cunningham – Citi Kevin McCarthy – Vertical Research Partners Vincent Andrews – Morgan Stanley Rosemarie Morbelli – Gabelli Funds Scott Schneeberger – Oppenheimer Operator Greetings.

Analysts’ Opinion of ECL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ECL stocks, with Berenberg repeating the rating for ECL by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for ECL in the upcoming period, according to Berenberg is $180 based on the research report published on September 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ECL Trading at 3.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ECL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.75%, as shares surge +4.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.47% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ECL rose by +5.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $165.22. In addition, Ecolab, Inc. saw 21.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ECL starting from MacLennan David, who purchase 650 shares at the price of $183.73 back on Aug 07. After this action, MacLennan David now owns 15,071 shares of Ecolab, Inc., valued at $119,424 using the latest closing price.

Berger Larry L, the EVP & CHIEF TECHNICAL OFFICER of Ecolab, Inc., sale 21,708 shares at $181.67 during a trade that took place back on Jun 16, which means that Berger Larry L is holding 12,442 shares at $3,943,736 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ECL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.34 for the present operating margin

+38.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ecolab, Inc. stands at +7.69. The total capital return value is set at 9.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.93. Equity return is now at value 16.58, with 5.74 for asset returns.

Based on Ecolab, Inc. (ECL), the company’s capital structure generated 124.74 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.50. Total debt to assets is 42.05, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 116.27. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.86, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.15 and the total asset turnover is 0.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.30.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ecolab, Inc. (ECL) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.