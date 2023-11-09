Duolingo Inc (DUOL) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Duolingo Inc (NASDAQ: DUOL)’s stock price has increased by 1.67 compared to its previous closing price of 164.53. However, the company has seen a 12.55% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-08 that The headline numbers for Duolingo, Inc. (DUOL) give insight into how the company performed in the quarter ended September 2023, but it may be worthwhile to compare some of its key metrics to Wall Street estimates and the year-ago actuals.

Is It Worth Investing in Duolingo Inc (NASDAQ: DUOL) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for DUOL is at 0.38. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for DUOL is $165.88, which is -$1.39 below the current market price. The public float for DUOL is 34.08M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.93% of that float. The average trading volume for DUOL on November 09, 2023 was 559.54K shares.

DUOL’s Market Performance

DUOL stock saw a decrease of 12.55% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -4.74% and a quarterly a decrease of 18.65%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.53%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.63% for Duolingo Inc (DUOL). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.34% for DUOL stock, with a simple moving average of 20.62% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DUOL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DUOL stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for DUOL by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for DUOL in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $188 based on the research report published on October 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DUOL Trading at 5.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DUOL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.53%, as shares sank -3.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.65% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DUOL rose by +12.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +96.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $157.01. In addition, Duolingo Inc saw 135.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DUOL starting from Hacker Severin, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $146.57 back on Nov 01. After this action, Hacker Severin now owns 0 shares of Duolingo Inc, valued at $1,465,700 using the latest closing price.

Skaruppa Matthew, the Chief Financial Officer of Duolingo Inc, sale 8,000 shares at $146.58 during a trade that took place back on Nov 01, which means that Skaruppa Matthew is holding 56,141 shares at $1,172,649 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DUOL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-17.47 for the present operating margin

+72.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Duolingo Inc stands at -16.12. The total capital return value is set at -11.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.76. Equity return is now at value -5.55, with -4.07 for asset returns.

Based on Duolingo Inc (DUOL), the company’s capital structure generated 5.24 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.98. Total debt to assets is 3.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.34. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.12.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 14.14, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.31 and the total asset turnover is 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.84.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Duolingo Inc (DUOL) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.