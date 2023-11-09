Data Knights Acquisition Corp (ONMD) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for ONMD is also noteworthy at 0.41. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”
The public float for ONMD is 1.80M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.29% of that float. The average trading volume of ONMD on November 09, 2023 was 94.18K shares.
In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.
Click here for full details and to join for free
Sponsored
ONMD) stock’s latest price update
Data Knights Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: ONMD)’s stock price has decreased by -31.83 compared to its previous closing price of 7.76. However, the company has seen a -14.54% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.
ONMD’s Market Performance
ONMD’s stock has fallen by -14.54% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -52.98% and a quarterly drop of -51.41%. The volatility ratio for the week is 29.44% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 27.78% for Data Knights Acquisition Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -31.92% for ONMD’s stock, with a -48.84% simple moving average for the past 200 days.
ONMD Trading at -46.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average
After a stumble in the market that brought ONMD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.84% of loss for the given period.
Volatility was left at 27.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 29.44%, as shares sank -52.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -52.13% lower at present.
During the last 5 trading sessions, ONMD fell by -14.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -48.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.47. In addition, Data Knights Acquisition Corp saw -49.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.
Stock Fundamentals for ONMD
The total capital return value is set at -8.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.52. Equity return is now at value -4.40, with -3.90 for asset returns.
The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.02.
Conclusion
In summary, Data Knights Acquisition Corp (ONMD) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.