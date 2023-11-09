Dare Bioscience Inc (DARE) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Dare Bioscience Inc (DARE) has gone down by -8.78% for the week, with a -22.07% drop in the past month and a -52.70% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.28%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 9.38% for DARE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -16.07% for DARE’s stock, with a -57.56% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Dare Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ: DARE) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for DARE is 1.21. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Dare Bioscience Inc (DARE) is $4.40, which is $4.04 above the current market price. The public float for DARE is 86.57M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.66% of that float. On November 09, 2023, DARE’s average trading volume was 230.30K shares.

DARE) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Dare Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ: DARE) has increased by 1.41 when compared to last closing price of 0.35.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -8.78% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-08-03 that SAN DIEGO, Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: DARE), a leader in women’s health innovation, today announced that it will host a conference call and live webcast at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, August 10, 2023, to review its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 and to provide a Company update.

DARE Trading at -25.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DARE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.28%, as shares sank -22.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -49.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DARE fell by -8.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -73.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4220. In addition, Dare Bioscience Inc saw -56.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DARE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-312.85 for the present operating margin

+99.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dare Bioscience Inc stands at -309.48. The total capital return value is set at -123.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch -123.90. Equity return is now at value -262.37, with -106.61 for asset returns.

Based on Dare Bioscience Inc (DARE), the company’s capital structure generated 4.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.21. Total debt to assets is 1.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.78.

The receivables turnover for the company is 7.02 and the total asset turnover is 0.20. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.36.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Dare Bioscience Inc (DARE) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.