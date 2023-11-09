Daqo New Energy Corp ADR (DQ) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Daqo New Energy Corp ADR (NYSE: DQ) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 2.98x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.53. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Daqo New Energy Corp ADR (DQ) by analysts is $36.95, which is $10.74 above the current market price. The public float for DQ is 74.48M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.45% of that float. On November 09, 2023, the average trading volume of DQ was 919.02K shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

DQ) stock’s latest price update

Daqo New Energy Corp ADR (NYSE: DQ)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.38 in comparison to its previous close of 26.31, however, the company has experienced a 5.26% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-06 that In the dynamic world of finance, every tick of the clock can signal triumph or turmoil. The savvy investor constantly seeks the elusive formula for finding the right mixture of stocks to get rich.

DQ’s Market Performance

Daqo New Energy Corp ADR (DQ) has seen a 5.26% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -5.45% decline in the past month and a -30.59% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.37%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.56% for DQ. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.73% for DQ’s stock, with a -32.62% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DQ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DQ stocks, with Daiwa Securities repeating the rating for DQ by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for DQ in the upcoming period, according to Daiwa Securities is $32 based on the research report published on September 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DQ Trading at -10.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.37%, as shares sank -4.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.35% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DQ rose by +5.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -43.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.45. In addition, Daqo New Energy Corp ADR saw -32.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DQ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+66.05 for the present operating margin

+73.95 for the gross margin

The net margin for Daqo New Energy Corp ADR stands at +39.49. The total capital return value is set at 65.54, while invested capital returns managed to touch 52.22. Equity return is now at value 15.72, with 9.98 for asset returns.

Based on Daqo New Energy Corp ADR (DQ), the company’s capital structure generated 0.43 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.43.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.57, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.15 and the total asset turnover is 0.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.64.

Conclusion

To sum up, Daqo New Energy Corp ADR (DQ) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.