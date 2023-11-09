Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (CRNX) Stock: A Review of the Recent Movement

The stock of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (CRNX) has seen a -3.72% decrease in the past week, with a 5.49% gain in the past month, and a 69.45% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.32%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.47% for CRNX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.61% for CRNX’s stock, with a 35.62% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CRNX) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for CRNX is also noteworthy at 0.54. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CRNX is $48.00, which is $19.85 above than the current price. The public float for CRNX is 54.44M, and at present, short sellers hold a 12.50% of that float. The average trading volume of CRNX on November 09, 2023 was 1.53M shares.

CRNX) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CRNX) has decreased by -3.62 when compared to last closing price of 29.52.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -3.72% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-23 that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CRNX) made it through our “Recent Price Strength” screen and could be a great choice for investors looking to make a profit from stocks that are currently on the move.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRNX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CRNX stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for CRNX by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CRNX in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $50 based on the research report published on October 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CRNX Trading at 6.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRNX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.32%, as shares surge +4.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +72.22% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRNX fell by -3.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +42.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.98. In addition, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc saw 55.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRNX starting from Struthers Richard Scott, who sale 199,082 shares at the price of $30.56 back on Nov 03. After this action, Struthers Richard Scott now owns 135,522 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $6,083,946 using the latest closing price.

Struthers Richard Scott, the President & CEO of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc, sale 918 shares at $29.95 during a trade that took place back on Nov 02, which means that Struthers Richard Scott is holding 135,522 shares at $27,494 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRNX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3544.06 for the present operating margin

+70.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc stands at -3460.38. The total capital return value is set at -51.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch -50.18. Equity return is now at value -57.44, with -51.44 for asset returns.

Based on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (CRNX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.97 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.96. Total debt to assets is 0.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.64. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2,285.97, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.13 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 12.45.

Conclusion

In summary, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (CRNX) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.