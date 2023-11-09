Cognition Therapeutics Inc (CGTX) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

while the 36-month beta value is 1.39.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Cognition Therapeutics Inc (CGTX) is $6.25, which is $5.11 above the current market price. The public float for CGTX is 22.32M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.28% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CGTX on November 09, 2023 was 83.12K shares.

CGTX’s Market Performance

CGTX’s stock has risen by 4.59% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -15.56% and a quarterly drop of -32.14%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.02% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.55% for Cognition Therapeutics Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.19% for CGTX stock, with a simple moving average of -34.98% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CGTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CGTX stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for CGTX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CGTX in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $22 based on the research report published on November 03, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

CGTX Trading at -11.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CGTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.02%, as shares sank -8.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.99% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CGTX rose by +4.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -42.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1605. In addition, Cognition Therapeutics Inc saw -45.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CGTX starting from RICHSTONE ELLEN B, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $2.65 back on Nov 29. After this action, RICHSTONE ELLEN B now owns 10,000 shares of Cognition Therapeutics Inc, valued at $26,550 using the latest closing price.

Ricciardi Lisa, the CEO & President of Cognition Therapeutics Inc, purchase 12,000 shares at $1.30 during a trade that took place back on Nov 15, which means that Ricciardi Lisa is holding 24,500 shares at $15,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CGTX

The total capital return value is set at -93.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch -45.91. Equity return is now at value -66.90, with -49.45 for asset returns.

Based on Cognition Therapeutics Inc (CGTX), the company’s capital structure generated 4.56 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.36. Total debt to assets is 3.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.01.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.11.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Cognition Therapeutics Inc (CGTX) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.