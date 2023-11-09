CME Group Inc (CME) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of CME Group Inc (CME) has gone up by 0.77% for the week, with a -1.64% drop in the past month and a 3.78% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.77%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.77% for CME. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.76% for CME’s stock, with a 10.44% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ: CME) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for CME Group Inc (NASDAQ: CME) is above average at 25.37x. The 36-month beta value for CME is also noteworthy at 0.44.

The average price estimated by analysts for CME is $223.53, which is $10.98 above than the current price. The public float for CME is 358.51M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.14% of that float. The average trading volume of CME on November 09, 2023 was 1.39M shares.

CME) stock’s latest price update

CME Group Inc (NASDAQ: CME)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.09 in comparison to its previous close of 212.36, however, the company has experienced a 0.77% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Market Watch reported 2023-11-08 that For many years through 2022, it was becoming more difficult for active fund managers to make the case for their services, when broad index funds, with lower fees, were performing so well. But the tech-driven market decline for 2022 might have made some investors think again about different investment styles for the long term.

Analysts’ Opinion of CME

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CME stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for CME by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CME in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $204 based on the research report published on September 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CME Trading at 1.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CME to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.77%, as shares sank -2.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.85% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CME rose by +0.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $213.95. In addition, CME Group Inc saw 26.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CME starting from Suskind Dennis, who sale 1,500 shares at the price of $213.60 back on Nov 06. After this action, Suskind Dennis now owns 3,167 shares of CME Group Inc, valued at $320,400 using the latest closing price.

Sprague Suzanne, the Sr MD Global Head of Clearing of CME Group Inc, sale 1,146 shares at $211.79 during a trade that took place back on Oct 31, which means that Sprague Suzanne is holding 6,972 shares at $242,711 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CME

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+60.08 for the present operating margin

+79.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for CME Group Inc stands at +53.71. The total capital return value is set at 9.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.79. Equity return is now at value 10.82, with 2.01 for asset returns.

Based on CME Group Inc (CME), the company’s capital structure generated 14.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 12.81. Total debt to assets is 2.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 14.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 12.57.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 14.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.94 and the total asset turnover is 0.03.

Conclusion

In summary, CME Group Inc (CME) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.