Clearmind Medicine Inc (CMND) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CMND is -1.78. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for CMND is 12.84M and currently, short sellers hold a 25.20% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CMND on November 09, 2023 was 1.95M shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

CMND) stock’s latest price update

Clearmind Medicine Inc (NASDAQ: CMND) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 8.85 compared to its previous closing price of 0.14. However, the company has seen a gain of 8.16% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-10-05 that Tel Aviv, Israel / Vancouver, Canada, Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Clearmind Medicine Inc. (Nasdaq, CSE: CMND), (FSE: CWY) (“Clearmind” or the “company”), a biotech company focused on discovery and development of novel psychedelic-derived therapeutics to solve major under-treated health problems, today announced that Dr. Adi Zuloff-Shani, CEO of Clearmind Medicine, will be participating in the 8th Annual Dawson James Conference on Thursday, October 12th, 2023, at the Wyndam Grand Jupiter at Harbourside Place, in Jupiter Florida.

CMND’s Market Performance

Clearmind Medicine Inc (CMND) has seen a 8.16% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 0.00% decline in the past month and a -63.59% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.21%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 18.08% for CMND. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.14% for CMND’s stock, with a -86.19% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CMND Trading at -29.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CMND to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.21%, as shares sank -32.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -61.88% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CMND rose by +8.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -96.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1471. In addition, Clearmind Medicine Inc saw -95.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CMND

The total capital return value is set at -510.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch -571.69. Equity return is now at value -390.19, with -225.51 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.22.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Clearmind Medicine Inc (CMND) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.