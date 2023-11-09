Churchill Downs, Inc. (CHDN) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHDN) has dropped by -0.75 compared to previous close of 116.75. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.26% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-28 that Churchill Downs operates racetracks, historical racing machines, online wagering platform TwinSpires, and casinos. The company’s financial performance has been strong, with revenue growth and expanding EBIT margins. The company’s recent growth has partly been a result of a pandemic recovery, extensive CapEx, and acquisitions, and the growth shouldn’t be extrapolated too much.

Is It Worth Investing in Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHDN) Right Now?

Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHDN) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CHDN is 1.08. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CHDN is $142.33, which is $26.46 above the current price. The public float for CHDN is 66.57M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.20% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CHDN on November 09, 2023 was 384.68K shares.

CHDN’s Market Performance

CHDN’s stock has seen a 1.26% increase for the week, with a 1.92% rise in the past month and a -5.94% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.03%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.83% for Churchill Downs, Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.32% for CHDN’s stock, with a -8.09% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CHDN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CHDN stocks, with CapitalOne repeating the rating for CHDN by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CHDN in the upcoming period, according to CapitalOne is $144 based on the research report published on October 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CHDN Trading at 0.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CHDN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.03%, as shares surge +5.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.76% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CHDN rose by +1.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $112.47. In addition, Churchill Downs, Inc. saw 9.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CHDN starting from Mudd William E, who sale 9,727 shares at the price of $246.03 back on Mar 03. After this action, Mudd William E now owns 276,276 shares of Churchill Downs, Inc., valued at $2,393,134 using the latest closing price.

Mudd William E, the President and COO of Churchill Downs, Inc., sale 20,000 shares at $244.01 during a trade that took place back on Mar 02, which means that Mudd William E is holding 286,003 shares at $4,880,138 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CHDN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.22 for the present operating margin

+31.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for Churchill Downs, Inc. stands at +24.28. The total capital return value is set at 10.70, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.79. Equity return is now at value 48.05, with 6.31 for asset returns.

Based on Churchill Downs, Inc. (CHDN), the company’s capital structure generated 844.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 89.41. Total debt to assets is 74.35, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 834.07. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 88.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 17.76 and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.55.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Churchill Downs, Inc. (CHDN) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.