Chubb Limited (CB) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Chubb Limited (NYSE: CB) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.03 in relation to its previous close of 218.94. However, the company has experienced a -0.59% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-08 that U.S. stocks had their best week in a year, with the S&P soaring almost 6% and tech stocks surging over 7%. It was a primarily speculation-driven rally with the lowest-quality stocks up 18%. But that doesn’t mean high-quality dividend growth isn’t available at a steep discount. Growth at a reasonable price, with a PEG ratio of close to 1, can help avoid paying dangerous valuations for quality companies.

Is It Worth Investing in Chubb Limited (NYSE: CB) Right Now?

Chubb Limited (NYSE: CB) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.61. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Chubb Limited (CB) is $245.48, which is $26.47 above the current market price. The public float for CB is 405.50M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.65% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CB on November 09, 2023 was 1.68M shares.

CB’s Market Performance

The stock of Chubb Limited (CB) has seen a -0.59% decrease in the past week, with a 4.45% rise in the past month, and a 8.63% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.86% for CB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.48% for CB’s stock, with a 8.12% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CB stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for CB by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CB in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $269 based on the research report published on October 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CB Trading at 4.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.55%, as shares surge +4.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CB fell by -0.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $214.15. In addition, Chubb Limited saw -0.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CB starting from Lupica John J, who sale 17,810 shares at the price of $218.76 back on Nov 06. After this action, Lupica John J now owns 136,239 shares of Chubb Limited, valued at $3,896,155 using the latest closing price.

Wayland Joseph F, the Executive Vice President and* of Chubb Limited, sale 11,537 shares at $213.67 during a trade that took place back on Sep 19, which means that Wayland Joseph F is holding 93,315 shares at $2,465,101 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.74 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Chubb Limited stands at +12.32. The total capital return value is set at 6.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.52. Equity return is now at value 14.08, with 3.76 for asset returns.

Based on Chubb Limited (CB), the company’s capital structure generated 34.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.43. Total debt to assets is 9.62, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 30.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.37.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Chubb Limited (CB) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.