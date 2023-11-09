Chijet Motor Company Inc (CJET) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Chijet Motor Company Inc (NASDAQ: CJET)’s stock price has decreased by -11.64 compared to its previous closing price of 2.32. However, the company has seen a -22.05% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-06-05 that Chijet Motor (NASDAQ: CJET ) stock is rising higher on Monday following the EV company’s public debut on Friday. Chijet Motor’s stock, which trades under the CJET ticker, first started trading on the Nasdaq Exchange on June 2.

Is It Worth Investing in Chijet Motor Company Inc (NASDAQ: CJET) Right Now?

Chijet Motor Company Inc (NASDAQ: CJET) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 38.61x. and a 36-month beta value of -0.95.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

The public float for CJET is 14.67M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.15% of that float. On November 09, 2023, the average trading volume of CJET was 109.76K shares.

CJET’s Market Performance

CJET stock saw a decrease of -22.05% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -4.65% and a quarterly a decrease of -15.64%. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.66%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 13.65% for Chijet Motor Company Inc (CJET). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -15.35% for CJET’s stock, with a -63.13% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CJET Trading at 1.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CJET to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.66%, as shares sank -3.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CJET fell by -22.05%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.42. In addition, Chijet Motor Company Inc saw -80.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CJET

Equity return is now at value 0.71, with 0.67 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Chijet Motor Company Inc (CJET) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.