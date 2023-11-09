Cheer Holding Inc (GSMG) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Cheer Holding Inc (NASDAQ: GSMG) has surged by 15.95 when compared to previous closing price of 0.35, but the company has seen a 17.70% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-07-30 that Millionaire-maker penny stocks, as you might guess from the title does not represent a universally accessible sector. While these ideas can possibly make you rich, they can just as easily make you poor.

Is It Worth Investing in Cheer Holding Inc (NASDAQ: GSMG) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of -0.21. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Cheer Holding Inc (GSMG) by analysts is $7.50, which is $7.09 above the current market price. The public float for GSMG is 54.70M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.32% of that float. On November 09, 2023, the average trading volume of GSMG was 497.41K shares.

GSMG’s Market Performance

GSMG stock saw an increase of 17.70% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 8.35% and a quarterly increase of -17.40%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.07%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.09% for Cheer Holding Inc (GSMG). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 17.57% for GSMG stock, with a simple moving average of -30.94% for the last 200 days.

GSMG Trading at 6.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GSMG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.07%, as shares surge +17.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.99% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GSMG rose by +17.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -68.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3475. In addition, Cheer Holding Inc saw -72.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GSMG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.01 for the present operating margin

+74.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cheer Holding Inc stands at +17.12. The total capital return value is set at 15.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.15.

Based on Cheer Holding Inc (GSMG), the company’s capital structure generated 2.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.87. Total debt to assets is 2.48, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.27. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.27.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.95 and the total asset turnover is 0.78. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.59.

Conclusion

To sum up, Cheer Holding Inc (GSMG) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.