Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE: CDAY) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 2773.14x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CDAY is 1.42. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CDAY is $76.38, which is $9.27 above the current price. The public float for CDAY is 149.35M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.50% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CDAY on November 09, 2023 was 1.23M shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

CDAY) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE: CDAY) has increased by 1.60 when compared to last closing price of 66.05. Despite this, the company has experienced a 8.79% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-06 that Ceridian (CDAY) has been upgraded to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), reflecting growing optimism about the company’s earnings prospects. This might drive the stock higher in the near term.

CDAY’s Market Performance

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY) has experienced a 8.79% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -9.74% drop in the past month, and a -9.02% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.62%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.49% for CDAY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.85% for CDAY’s stock, with a -2.49% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CDAY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CDAY stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for CDAY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CDAY in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $87 based on the research report published on November 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CDAY Trading at -3.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CDAY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.62%, as shares sank -10.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CDAY rose by +8.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $67.97. In addition, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. saw 4.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CDAY starting from Turner Leagh Erin, who sale 6,000 shares at the price of $70.99 back on Oct 09. After this action, Turner Leagh Erin now owns 245,201 shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc., valued at $425,931 using the latest closing price.

Holdridge Stephen H., the President Customer&Revenue Ops of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc., sale 1,000 shares at $75.00 during a trade that took place back on Sep 12, which means that Holdridge Stephen H. is holding 63,756 shares at $75,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CDAY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.62 for the present operating margin

+51.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. stands at -5.89. The total capital return value is set at 0.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.18. Equity return is now at value 0.19, with 0.05 for asset returns.

Based on Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY), the company’s capital structure generated 59.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.30. Total debt to assets is 15.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 58.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.77.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.65, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.45 and the total asset turnover is 0.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.08.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.