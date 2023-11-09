Centrus Energy Corp (LEU) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Centrus Energy Corp (AMEX: LEU) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.93. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Centrus Energy Corp (LEU) is $65.67, which is $17.16 above the current market price. The public float for LEU is 12.80M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.51% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LEU on November 09, 2023 was 155.84K shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

LEU) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Centrus Energy Corp (AMEX: LEU) has decreased by -10.93 when compared to last closing price of 54.46. Despite this, the company has experienced a -7.19% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PRNewsWire reported 2023-10-30 that BETHESDA, Md., Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE American: LEU) will broadcast its quarterly conference call with shareholders and the financial community over the Internet on Wednesday, November 8, 2023, at 8:30 a.m.

LEU’s Market Performance

Centrus Energy Corp (LEU) has experienced a -7.19% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -11.80% drop in the past month, and a 14.60% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.32%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.39% for LEU. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.82% for LEU’s stock, with a 22.00% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LEU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LEU stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for LEU by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LEU in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $72 based on the research report published on October 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LEU Trading at -7.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LEU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.32%, as shares sank -8.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LEU fell by -7.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $52.40. In addition, Centrus Energy Corp saw 49.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LEU starting from Bawabeh Morris, who sale 6,842 shares at the price of $53.45 back on Oct 09. After this action, Bawabeh Morris now owns 1,216,276 shares of Centrus Energy Corp, valued at $365,672 using the latest closing price.

Bawabeh Morris, the 10% Owner of Centrus Energy Corp, sale 93,158 shares at $55.57 during a trade that took place back on Oct 06, which means that Bawabeh Morris is holding 1,223,118 shares at $5,177,116 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LEU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.49 for the present operating margin

+37.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Centrus Energy Corp stands at +17.26. The total capital return value is set at 183.54, while invested capital returns managed to touch 258.02.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.57, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.74 and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.00.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Centrus Energy Corp (LEU) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.