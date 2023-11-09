Cellectar Biosciences Inc (CLRB) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Cellectar Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: CLRB) has plunged by -9.96 when compared to previous closing price of 2.31, but the company has seen a -12.61% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-02 that Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 2, 2023 8:30 AM ET Company Participants Monique Kosse – LifeSci Advisors James Caruso – CEO Chad Kolean – CFO Shane Lea – CCO Andrei Shustov – SVP, Medical Conference Call Participants Jonathan Aschoff – ROTH MKM Jeffrey Jones – Oppenheimer Ahu Demir – Ladenburg Jason McCarthy – Maxim Group Operator Good morning, and welcome to Cellectar Biosciences Third Quarter 2023 Update Call. Today’s conference is being recorded.

Is It Worth Investing in Cellectar Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: CLRB) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for CLRB is at 1.11. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for CLRB is $12.00, which is $9.92 above the current market price. The public float for CLRB is 9.41M, and currently, shorts hold a 8.88% of that float. The average trading volume for CLRB on November 09, 2023 was 675.07K shares.

CLRB’s Market Performance

CLRB’s stock has seen a -12.61% decrease for the week, with a -25.18% drop in the past month and a 20.23% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.49%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.67% for Cellectar Biosciences Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -18.13% for CLRB’s stock, with a 12.12% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CLRB Trading at -14.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLRB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.49%, as shares sank -20.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLRB fell by -12.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +34.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.51. In addition, Cellectar Biosciences Inc saw 21.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CLRB

The total capital return value is set at -116.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch -116.10. Equity return is now at value -322.69, with -196.47 for asset returns.

Based on Cellectar Biosciences Inc (CLRB), the company’s capital structure generated 3.89 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.75. Total debt to assets is 2.80, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.43.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.71.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Cellectar Biosciences Inc (CLRB) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.