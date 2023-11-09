Celestica, Inc. (CLS) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Celestica, Inc. (NYSE: CLS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.14. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Celestica, Inc. (CLS) is $29.00, which is $4.04 above the current market price. The public float for CLS is 117.45M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.72% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CLS on November 09, 2023 was 1.91M shares.

CLS) stock’s latest price update

Celestica, Inc. (NYSE: CLS)’s stock price has increased by 0.65 compared to its previous closing price of 24.80. However, the company has seen a 3.40% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-26 that The U.S. economy has defied expectations as it accelerates despite higher interest rates, resumed student loan payments, and geopolitical tensions. Analysts have raised their forecasts, with Goldman Sachs increasing its third-quarter growth estimate to 4% from 3.7%, and High Frequency Economics raising its third and fourth-quarter forecasts.

CLS’s Market Performance

Celestica, Inc. (CLS) has experienced a 3.40% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -4.18% drop in the past month, and a 19.83% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.64% for CLS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.79% for CLS stock, with a simple moving average of 48.64% for the last 200 days.

CLS Trading at 2.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.20%, as shares sank -5.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLS rose by +3.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +89.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.08. In addition, Celestica, Inc. saw 121.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CLS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.72 for the present operating margin

+8.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for Celestica, Inc. stands at +2.01. The total capital return value is set at 11.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.26. Equity return is now at value 12.27, with 3.66 for asset returns.

Based on Celestica, Inc. (CLS), the company’s capital structure generated 46.86 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.91. Total debt to assets is 13.97, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 43.74. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.79.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.44. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.40 and the total asset turnover is 1.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.42.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Celestica, Inc. (CLS) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.