Caredx Inc (CDNA) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CDNA is 1.08. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Caredx Inc (CDNA) is $10.60, which is $4.27 above the current market price. The public float for CDNA is 51.70M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.88% of that float. On November 09, 2023, CDNA’s average trading volume was 831.40K shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

CDNA) stock’s latest price update

Caredx Inc (NASDAQ: CDNA)’s stock price has plunge by -4.52relation to previous closing price of 6.63. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 17.01% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-08 that CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA ) Q3 2023 Results Conference Call November 8, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Greg Chodaczek – Gilmartin Group, Managing Director Alex Johnson – President of Patient and Testing Services Abhishek Jain – Chief Financial Officer Robert Woodward – Chief Scientific Officer Michael Goldberg – Chairperson of the Board Conference Call Participants Andrew Cooper – Raymond James Alex Nowak – Craig-Hallum Capital Group Jacob Krahenbuhl – Stephens Dipesh Patel – H.C. Weinright Operator Good day, everyone, and welcome to today’s CareDx Inc. Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call.

CDNA’s Market Performance

Caredx Inc (CDNA) has seen a 17.01% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -3.06% decline in the past month and a -34.61% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.81%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.05% for CDNA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 13.52% for CDNA stock, with a simple moving average of -32.22% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CDNA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CDNA stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for CDNA by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CDNA in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $12 based on the research report published on August 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CDNA Trading at -8.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CDNA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.81%, as shares surge +7.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CDNA rose by +17.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -58.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.60. In addition, Caredx Inc saw -44.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CDNA starting from Seeto Reginald, who sale 2,818 shares at the price of $6.91 back on Oct 02. After this action, Seeto Reginald now owns 479,164 shares of Caredx Inc, valued at $19,483 using the latest closing price.

Seeto Reginald, the of Caredx Inc, sale 2,819 shares at $9.49 during a trade that took place back on Sep 05, which means that Seeto Reginald is holding 481,982 shares at $26,762 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CDNA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-24.00 for the present operating margin

+64.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for Caredx Inc stands at -23.81. The total capital return value is set at -16.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch -16.17. Equity return is now at value -19.79, with -15.90 for asset returns.

Based on Caredx Inc (CDNA), the company’s capital structure generated 9.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.30. Total debt to assets is 6.95, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.75. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.10 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.10.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Caredx Inc (CDNA) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.