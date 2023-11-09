Canadian National Railway Co. (CNI) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Canadian National Railway Co. (NYSE: CNI) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.23 in relation to its previous close of 109.99. However, the company has experienced a 3.32% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-27 that The Zacks Industry Rank for the Transportation-Rail industry paints a murky picture. Braving the industry headwinds are three stocks, CNI, CP and CSX, which investors might consider keeping on their radar.

Is It Worth Investing in Canadian National Railway Co. (NYSE: CNI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Canadian National Railway Co. (NYSE: CNI) is 20.18x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CNI is 0.92. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 18 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Canadian National Railway Co. (CNI) is $167.11, which is $10.86 above the current market price. The public float for CNI is 627.90M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.25% of that float. On November 09, 2023, CNI’s average trading volume was 1.16M shares.

CNI’s Market Performance

CNI stock saw an increase of 3.32% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 1.36% and a quarterly increase of -5.32%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.41%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.78% for Canadian National Railway Co. (CNI). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.76% for CNI stock, with a simple moving average of -4.53% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CNI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CNI stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for CNI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CNI in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $115 based on the research report published on October 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CNI Trading at 1.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.41%, as shares surge +0.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.39% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNI rose by +3.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $107.33. In addition, Canadian National Railway Co. saw -7.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CNI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+39.98 for the present operating margin

+45.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Canadian National Railway Co. stands at +29.92. The total capital return value is set at 18.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.39. Equity return is now at value 23.67, with 9.61 for asset returns.

Based on Canadian National Railway Co. (CNI), the company’s capital structure generated 74.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.64. Total debt to assets is 31.05, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 68.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.47.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.69, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.99 and the total asset turnover is 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.84.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Canadian National Railway Co. (CNI) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.