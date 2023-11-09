Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. (CLMT) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. (NASDAQ: CLMT) has increased by 15.58 when compared to last closing price of 13.00.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 14.00% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-08 that ALGT, CLMT and CMBM have been added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List on November 8, 2023.

Is It Worth Investing in Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. (NASDAQ: CLMT) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for CLMT is at 1.92. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for CLMT is $22.67, which is $8.31 above the current market price. The public float for CLMT is 58.30M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.48% of that float. The average trading volume for CLMT on November 09, 2023 was 113.76K shares.

CLMT’s Market Performance

CLMT’s stock has seen a 14.00% increase for the week, with a -15.40% drop in the past month and a -6.85% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.05% for Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.86% for CLMT’s stock, with a -11.70% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CLMT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CLMT stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for CLMT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CLMT in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $23 based on the research report published on August 18, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

CLMT Trading at -12.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLMT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.64%, as shares sank -14.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLMT rose by +13.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.77. In addition, Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. saw -10.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CLMT starting from Willman Ryan, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $19.00 back on Oct 19. After this action, Willman Ryan now owns 7,361 shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P., valued at $19,000 using the latest closing price.

Obermeier Scott, the EVP – Specialties of Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P., purchase 4,800 shares at $16.99 during a trade that took place back on May 11, which means that Obermeier Scott is holding 192,599 shares at $81,552 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CLMT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.86 for the present operating margin

+7.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. stands at -3.45. The total capital return value is set at 8.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch -13.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.70, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.56. The receivables turnover for the company is 17.99 and the total asset turnover is 1.92. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.61.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. (CLMT) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.