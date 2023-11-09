Calamp Corp.’s (CAMP) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, CAMP stock has gone up by 36.22%, with a monthly gain of 13.36% and a quarterly plunge of -60.13%. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.63%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.80% for Calamp Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 25.96% for CAMP’s stock, with a -83.32% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Calamp Corp. (NASDAQ: CAMP) Right Now?

The public float for CAMP is 36.30M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.72% of that float. The average trading volume for CAMP on November 09, 2023 was 519.35K shares.

CAMP) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Calamp Corp. (NASDAQ: CAMP) has surged by 13.76 when compared to previous closing price of 0.28, but the company has seen a 36.22% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Benzinga reported 2023-10-10 that The most oversold stocks in the information technology sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

Analysts’ Opinion of CAMP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CAMP stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for CAMP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CAMP in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $10 based on the research report published on August 16, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

CAMP Trading at -18.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CAMP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.63%, as shares surge +16.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -50.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CAMP rose by +36.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -92.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2543. In addition, Calamp Corp. saw -92.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CAMP starting from Cummins Wes, who purchase 25,000 shares at the price of $4.52 back on Jan 27. After this action, Cummins Wes now owns 3,424,059 shares of Calamp Corp., valued at $112,970 using the latest closing price.

Cummins Wes, the Director of Calamp Corp., purchase 20,000 shares at $4.43 during a trade that took place back on Jan 03, which means that Cummins Wes is holding 3,399,059 shares at $88,610 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CAMP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6.81 for the present operating margin

+35.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Calamp Corp. stands at -11.02. The total capital return value is set at -7.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch -12.20. Equity return is now at value -130.19, with -5.74 for asset returns.

Based on Calamp Corp. (CAMP), the company’s capital structure generated 1,714.68 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 94.49. Total debt to assets is 64.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,675.61. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 92.34.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.69. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.08 and the total asset turnover is 0.76. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.64.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Calamp Corp. (CAMP) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.