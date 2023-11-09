Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (CDNS) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDNS)’s stock price has soared by 1.05 in relation to previous closing price of 253.73. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 4.70% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-06 that Cadence (CDNS) could produce exceptional returns because of its solid growth attributes.

Is It Worth Investing in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDNS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDNS) is above average at 73.06x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.04.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (CDNS) is $277.85, which is $21.45 above the current market price. The public float for CDNS is 269.44M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.98% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CDNS on November 09, 2023 was 1.25M shares.

CDNS’s Market Performance

CDNS stock saw an increase of 4.70% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 2.66% and a quarterly increase of 13.65%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.97%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.42% for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (CDNS).. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.24% for CDNS’s stock, with a 16.11% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CDNS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CDNS stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for CDNS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CDNS in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $300 based on the research report published on July 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CDNS Trading at 6.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CDNS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.21% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.97%, as shares surge +1.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.83% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CDNS rose by +4.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +40.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $243.81. In addition, Cadence Design Systems, Inc. saw 59.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CDNS starting from Cunningham Paul, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $240.80 back on Nov 01. After this action, Cunningham Paul now owns 88,316 shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc., valued at $240,800 using the latest closing price.

Adams Mark, the Director of Cadence Design Systems, Inc., sale 400 shares at $240.80 during a trade that took place back on Nov 01, which means that Adams Mark is holding 11,007 shares at $96,320 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CDNS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+30.15 for the present operating margin

+89.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. stands at +23.84. The total capital return value is set at 31.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch 25.24. Equity return is now at value 32.90, with 18.42 for asset returns.

Based on Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (CDNS), the company’s capital structure generated 33.67 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.19. Total debt to assets is 17.99, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 28.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.46.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 17.61, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.34 and the total asset turnover is 0.75. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.27.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (CDNS) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.