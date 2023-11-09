C3is Inc’s (CISS) Stock: A 0.87% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of C3is Inc (CISS) has gone up by 1.59% for the week, with a -10.09% drop in the past month and a -32.86% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 19.94%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 14.01% for CISS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.87% for CISS’s stock, with a -54.84% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in C3is Inc (NASDAQ: CISS) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

CISS currently shorts hold a – ratio of the float.The average trading volume of CISS on November 09, 2023 was 439.86K shares.

CISS) stock’s latest price update

C3is Inc (NASDAQ: CISS)’s stock price has plunge by -6.45relation to previous closing price of 0.44. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 1.59% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Benzinga reported 2023-07-19 that The most oversold stocks in the industrials sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

CISS Trading at 0.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CISS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.94%, as shares sank -1.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.47% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CISS rose by +2.56%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4121. In addition, C3is Inc saw -95.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CISS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+58.26 for the present operating margin

+60.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for C3is Inc stands at +57.53.

Based on C3is Inc (CISS), the company’s capital structure generated 83.19 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.41. Total debt to assets is 44.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 71.86. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.22.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.50.

Conclusion

In conclusion, C3is Inc (CISS) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.