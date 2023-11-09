Bunge Global SA’s (BG) Stock: A -1.22% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Bunge Global SA (BG) has gone down by -3.11% for the week, with a -1.66% drop in the past month and a -8.36% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.86%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.39% for BG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.22% for BG’s stock, with a 2.08% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Bunge Global SA (NYSE: BG) Right Now?

Bunge Global SA (NYSE: BG) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BG is 0.65. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for BG is $136.09, which is $33.33 above the current price. The public float for BG is 143.33M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.81% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BG on November 09, 2023 was 1.10M shares.

BG) stock’s latest price update

Bunge Global SA (NYSE: BG)’s stock price has plunge by -1.78relation to previous closing price of 104.62. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -3.11% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-01 that Here is how Bunge (BG) and Linde (LIN) have performed compared to their sector so far this year.

Analysts’ Opinion of BG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BG stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for BG by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for BG in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $122 based on the research report published on September 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BG Trading at -4.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.86%, as shares surge +0.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.76% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BG fell by -3.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $104.07. In addition, Bunge Global SA saw 3.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BG starting from Dimopoulos Christos, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $111.89 back on Aug 16. After this action, Dimopoulos Christos now owns 73,291 shares of Bunge Global SA, valued at $2,237,718 using the latest closing price.

Garros Julio, the Co-President, Agribusiness of Bunge Global SA, sale 1,017 shares at $103.90 during a trade that took place back on Nov 09, which means that Garros Julio is holding 53,780 shares at $105,665 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.99 for the present operating margin

+6.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bunge Global SA stands at +2.39. The total capital return value is set at 17.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.39. Equity return is now at value 20.71, with 7.86 for asset returns.

Based on Bunge Global SA (BG), the company’s capital structure generated 60.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.87. Total debt to assets is 22.88, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 41.26. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.32, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 21.35 and the total asset turnover is 2.78. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.75.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Bunge Global SA (BG) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.