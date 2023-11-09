Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE: BRO) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 27.28x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.76. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO) by analysts is $79.60, which is $7.99 above the current market price. The public float for BRO is 237.25M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.86% of that float. On November 09, 2023, the average trading volume of BRO was 1.26M shares.

BRO) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE: BRO) has increased by 0.66 when compared to last closing price of 71.14.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.33% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-08 that Here is how Brown & Brown (BRO) and First Citizens BancShares (FCNCA) have performed compared to their sector so far this year.

BRO’s Market Performance

Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO) has seen a 3.33% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 0.94% gain in the past month and a 1.66% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.62%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.07% for BRO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.25% for BRO’s stock, with a simple moving average of 9.82% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BRO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BRO stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for BRO by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for BRO in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $76 based on the research report published on August 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BRO Trading at 0.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BRO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.62%, as shares surge +0.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BRO rose by +3.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $69.36. In addition, Brown & Brown, Inc. saw 25.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BRO starting from Boyd Stephen M, who sale 2,500 shares at the price of $70.64 back on Nov 02. After this action, Boyd Stephen M now owns 64,471 shares of Brown & Brown, Inc., valued at $176,596 using the latest closing price.

Masojada Bronislaw Edmund, the Director of Brown & Brown, Inc., purchase 4,000 shares at $65.78 during a trade that took place back on Jun 21, which means that Masojada Bronislaw Edmund is holding 4,000 shares at $263,120 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BRO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+32.92 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Brown & Brown, Inc. stands at +18.44. The total capital return value is set at 9.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.88. Equity return is now at value 15.46, with 5.77 for asset returns.

Based on Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO), the company’s capital structure generated 90.80 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.59. Total debt to assets is 32.46, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 84.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.75, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.12.

Conclusion

To sum up, Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.