BowFlex Inc (BFX) Stock Records -26.16% Quarterly Movement

In the past week, BFX stock has gone down by -3.99%, with a monthly gain of 0.07% and a quarterly plunge of -26.16%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.69%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.98% for BowFlex Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.23% for BFX’s stock, with a -36.03% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in BowFlex Inc (NYSE: BFX) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.58. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for BowFlex Inc (BFX) by analysts is $2.00, which is $1.23 above the current market price. The public float for BFX is 31.85M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.85% of that float. On November 09, 2023, the average trading volume of BFX was 205.60K shares.

BFX) stock’s latest price update

The stock of BowFlex Inc (NYSE: BFX) has decreased by -9.66 when compared to last closing price of 0.85. Despite this, the company has experienced a -3.99% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Business Wire reported 2023-11-06 that VANCOUVER, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BowFlex Inc. (NYSE: BFX) (the “Company”) today announced that the Company will report its financial results for the fiscal second quarter ended September 30, 2023 after the market closes on November 14, 2023, followed by a management hosted conference call to discuss the Company’s operating results. The live conference call and webcast is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. The conference call can be accessed by calling (87.

Analysts’ Opinion of BFX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BFX stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for BFX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BFX in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $9 based on the research report published on February 10, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

BFX Trading at -3.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BFX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.69%, as shares surge +5.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.62% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BFX fell by -3.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -56.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7387. In addition, BowFlex Inc saw -49.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BFX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-22.26 for the present operating margin

+18.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for BowFlex Inc stands at -37.48. The total capital return value is set at -38.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch -67.87. Equity return is now at value -63.74, with -28.29 for asset returns.

Based on BowFlex Inc (BFX), the company’s capital structure generated 80.16 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.49. Total debt to assets is 30.05, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 70.06. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.67. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.61 and the total asset turnover is 1.20. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.78.

Conclusion

To sum up, BowFlex Inc (BFX) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.