Boston Properties, Inc. (BXP) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Is It Worth Investing in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE: BXP) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE: BXP) is above average at 44.96x. The 36-month beta value for BXP is also noteworthy at 1.20. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 13 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for BXP is $66.35, which is $11.39 above than the current price. The public float for BXP is 156.47M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.97% of that float. The average trading volume of BXP on November 09, 2023 was 1.44M shares.

BXP’s Market Performance

BXP’s stock has seen a 2.73% increase for the week, with a -0.07% drop in the past month and a -18.32% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.28% for Boston Properties, Inc.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.22% for BXP’s stock, with a -7.01% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BXP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BXP stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for BXP by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BXP in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $62 based on the research report published on October 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BXP Trading at -7.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BXP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.47%, as shares sank -3.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.12% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BXP rose by +2.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $54.98. In addition, Boston Properties, Inc. saw -18.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BXP starting from Kevorkian Eric G, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $66.43 back on Sep 11. After this action, Kevorkian Eric G now owns 994 shares of Boston Properties, Inc., valued at $66,430 using the latest closing price.

RITCHEY RAYMOND A, the Senior EVP of Boston Properties, Inc., sale 65,000 shares at $67.11 during a trade that took place back on Sep 05, which means that RITCHEY RAYMOND A is holding 0 shares at $4,362,085 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BXP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+34.03 for the present operating margin

+38.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Boston Properties, Inc. stands at +27.27. The total capital return value is set at 4.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.24. Equity return is now at value 3.22, with 0.79 for asset returns.

Based on Boston Properties, Inc. (BXP), the company’s capital structure generated 239.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 70.53. Total debt to assets is 60.70, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 239.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 70.49.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.55. The receivables turnover for the company is 18.80 and the total asset turnover is 0.13.

Conclusion

In summary, Boston Properties, Inc. (BXP) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.