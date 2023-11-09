Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc (BDTX) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BDTX is 2.50. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc (BDTX) is $11.33, which is $9.48 above the current market price. The public float for BDTX is 34.27M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.67% of that float. On November 09, 2023, BDTX’s average trading volume was 499.46K shares.

BDTX) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: BDTX) has increased by 1.65 when compared to last closing price of 1.82. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.27% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-11-07 that CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and NEW YORK, Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BDTX), a clinical-stage oncology company developing MasterKey therapies that target families of oncogenic mutations in patients with genetically defined cancers, today announced that its President and Chief Executive Officer, Mark A. Velleca, M.D., Ph.D., will participate in fireside chats during two upcoming investor conferences:

BDTX’s Market Performance

Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc (BDTX) has experienced a 0.27% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -32.23% drop in the past month, and a -45.75% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.00%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.44% for BDTX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.14% for BDTX stock, with a simple moving average of -29.68% for the last 200 days.

BDTX Trading at -32.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BDTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.00%, as shares sank -26.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -43.60% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BDTX rose by +0.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.0035. In addition, Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc saw 2.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BDTX starting from BIOTECH GROWTH N V, who purchase 400,000 shares at the price of $2.34 back on Oct 17. After this action, BIOTECH GROWTH N V now owns 8,517,839 shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc, valued at $934,080 using the latest closing price.

Behbahani Ali, the Director of Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc, purchase 1,000,000 shares at $5.00 during a trade that took place back on Jul 05, which means that Behbahani Ali is holding 4,448,757 shares at $5,000,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BDTX

The total capital return value is set at -50.42, while invested capital returns managed to touch -49.95. Equity return is now at value -62.88, with -47.68 for asset returns.

Based on Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc (BDTX), the company’s capital structure generated 24.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.56. Total debt to assets is 18.01, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 21.87. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.59.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.37.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc (BDTX) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.