Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co’s (BTDR) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co (BTDR) has gone up by 4.69% for the week, with a -30.45% drop in the past month and a -68.21% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 17.93% for BTDR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.03% for BTDR’s stock, with a simple moving average of -56.53% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co (NASDAQ: BTDR) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.25. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co (BTDR) is $18.50, which is $14.5 above the current market price. The public float for BTDR is 21.34M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.46% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BTDR on November 09, 2023 was 277.96K shares.

BTDR) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co (NASDAQ: BTDR) has jumped by 6.08 compared to previous close of 3.77. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.69% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BTDR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BTDR stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for BTDR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BTDR in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $20 based on the research report published on September 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BTDR Trading at -49.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BTDR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.24%, as shares sank -29.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -71.19% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BTDR rose by +3.93%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.69. In addition, Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co saw -61.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BTDR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-18.66 for the present operating margin

+24.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co stands at -18.30. The total capital return value is set at -25.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch -27.48. Equity return is now at value -13.95, with -7.52 for asset returns.

Based on Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co (BTDR), the company’s capital structure generated 31.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.95. Total debt to assets is 15.39, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 20.56. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 15.64.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.65, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 29.99 and the total asset turnover is 0.93.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co (BTDR) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.