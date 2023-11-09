biote Corp (BTMD) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.80. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for biote Corp (BTMD) is $9.67, which is $5.24 above the current market price. The public float for BTMD is 26.91M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.05% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BTMD on November 09, 2023 was 116.57K shares.

biote Corp (NASDAQ: BTMD) has seen a decline in its stock price by -23.75 in relation to its previous close of 5.81. However, the company has experienced a -16.89% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-07 that Biote Corp. (BTMD) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.11 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.08. This compares to loss of $0.09 per share a year ago.

BTMD’s Market Performance

biote Corp (BTMD) has seen a -16.89% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -17.96% decline in the past month and a -31.64% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.16%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.29% for BTMD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -16.19% for BTMD stock, with a simple moving average of -20.03% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BTMD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BTMD stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for BTMD by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for BTMD in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $11 based on the research report published on June 24, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

BTMD Trading at -15.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BTMD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.16%, as shares sank -15.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BTMD fell by -16.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.24. In addition, biote Corp saw 18.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BTMD starting from Conlon Mary Elizabeth, who sale 6,240 shares at the price of $6.50 back on Jul 05. After this action, Conlon Mary Elizabeth now owns 140,393 shares of biote Corp, valued at $40,573 using the latest closing price.

Conlon Mary Elizabeth, the General Counsel of biote Corp, sale 10,867 shares at $5.92 during a trade that took place back on Apr 04, which means that Conlon Mary Elizabeth is holding 122,402 shares at $64,383 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BTMD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-36.81 for the present operating margin

+65.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for biote Corp stands at -0.59. Equity return is now at value -0.13, with -8.11 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.17, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 2.10. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.39.

Conclusion

To put it simply, biote Corp (BTMD) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.