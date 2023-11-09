Berry Corp (BRY) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Berry Corp (NASDAQ: BRY) is 13.02x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BRY is 2.07. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Berry Corp (BRY) is $9.38, which is $2.24 above the current market price. The public float for BRY is 73.99M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.74% of that float. On November 09, 2023, BRY’s average trading volume was 834.97K shares.

BRY) stock’s latest price update

Berry Corp (NASDAQ: BRY) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -1.92 compared to its previous closing price of 7.28. However, the company has seen a fall of -6.42% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-08 that Berry Petroleum (BRY) is technically in oversold territory now, so the heavy selling pressure might have exhausted. This along with strong agreement among Wall Street analysts in raising earnings estimates could lead to a trend reversal for the stock.

BRY’s Market Performance

Berry Corp (BRY) has experienced a -6.42% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -12.93% drop in the past month, and a -14.08% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.11% for BRY.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.99% for BRY’s stock, with a -9.11% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BRY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BRY stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for BRY by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BRY in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $9 based on the research report published on August 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BRY Trading at -13.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BRY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.51%, as shares sank -13.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.90% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BRY fell by -6.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.15. In addition, Berry Corp saw -5.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BRY starting from Hunter Danielle E., who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $8.77 back on Sep 01. After this action, Hunter Danielle E. now owns 148,757 shares of Berry Corp, valued at $131,505 using the latest closing price.

Smith Arthur T., the Executive Chairman of Berry Corp, sale 81,365 shares at $8.28 during a trade that took place back on Aug 18, which means that Smith Arthur T. is holding 514,180 shares at $673,694 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BRY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.88 for the present operating margin

+40.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for Berry Corp stands at +23.70. The total capital return value is set at 25.70, while invested capital returns managed to touch 21.86. Equity return is now at value 6.34, with 2.98 for asset returns.

Based on Berry Corp (BRY), the company’s capital structure generated 50.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.46. Total debt to assets is 22.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 50.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.33.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.23 and the total asset turnover is 0.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.93.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Berry Corp (BRY) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.