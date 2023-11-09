Axsome Therapeutics Inc (AXSM) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Axsome Therapeutics Inc (AXSM) is $115.56, which is $54.58 above the current market price. The public float for AXSM is 38.52M, and currently, short sellers hold a 19.70% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AXSM on November 09, 2023 was 671.81K shares.

AXSM) stock’s latest price update

Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AXSM)’s stock price has plunge by -0.41relation to previous closing price of 61.56. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -4.80% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-07 that Axsome (AXSM) incurs a wider-than-expected loss in the third quarter of 2023 while sales beat estimates. The company’s shares declined post earnings announcement.

AXSM’s Market Performance

Axsome Therapeutics Inc (AXSM) has experienced a -4.80% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -12.65% drop in the past month, and a -11.91% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.88%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.41% for AXSM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.11% for AXSM stock, with a simple moving average of -13.37% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AXSM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AXSM stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for AXSM by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AXSM in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $81 based on the research report published on August 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AXSM Trading at -12.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AXSM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.88%, as shares sank -6.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AXSM fell by -3.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $63.73. In addition, Axsome Therapeutics Inc saw -20.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AXSM starting from Coleman Mark, who sale 18,572 shares at the price of $75.18 back on Sep 15. After this action, Coleman Mark now owns 403,856 shares of Axsome Therapeutics Inc, valued at $1,396,189 using the latest closing price.

Coleman Mark, the Director of Axsome Therapeutics Inc, sale 11,016 shares at $75.19 during a trade that took place back on Sep 15, which means that Coleman Mark is holding 25,097 shares at $828,241 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AXSM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-351.74 for the present operating margin

+78.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for Axsome Therapeutics Inc stands at -373.99. The total capital return value is set at -130.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch -139.37. Equity return is now at value -94.56, with -42.95 for asset returns.

Based on Axsome Therapeutics Inc (AXSM), the company’s capital structure generated 86.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.36. Total debt to assets is 28.56, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 86.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.15.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.65 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.54.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Axsome Therapeutics Inc (AXSM) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.