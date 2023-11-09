AvroBio Inc (AVRO) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

AvroBio Inc (NASDAQ: AVRO) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.65 compared to its previous closing price of 1.53. However, the company has seen a fall of -3.80% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-08 that Here is how AVROBIO, Inc. (AVRO) and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CRNX) have performed compared to their sector so far this year.

Is It Worth Investing in AvroBio Inc (NASDAQ: AVRO) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.38.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for AvroBio Inc (AVRO) is $4.00, which is $2.48 above the current market price. The public float for AVRO is 38.77M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.81% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of AVRO on November 09, 2023 was 345.58K shares.

AVRO’s Market Performance

The stock of AvroBio Inc (AVRO) has seen a -3.80% decrease in the past week, with a -6.17% drop in the past month, and a -2.56% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.56%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.45% for AVRO.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.47% for AVRO’s stock, with a 20.13% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AVRO Trading at -2.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AVRO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.56%, as shares sank -5.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.65% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AVRO fell by -3.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +64.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5545. In addition, AvroBio Inc saw 113.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AVRO

The total capital return value is set at -76.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch -76.94. Equity return is now at value -4.56, with -3.92 for asset returns.

Based on AvroBio Inc (AVRO), the company’s capital structure generated 21.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 17.93. Total debt to assets is 15.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 20.52. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.84.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.62.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, AvroBio Inc (AVRO) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.