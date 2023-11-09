Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASM) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (AMEX: ASM) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 49.01x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.82. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASM) by analysts is $1.83, which is $1.38 above the current market price. The public float for ASM is 112.06M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.31% of that float. On November 09, 2023, the average trading volume of ASM was 596.93K shares.

ASM) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (AMEX: ASM) has increased by 0.75 when compared to last closing price of 0.44. Despite this, the company has experienced a -0.89% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-16 that Despite the ongoing downtrend in silver prices weighing on the near-term prospects of the Zacks Mining – Silver industry, stocks like PAAS, VZLA and ASM will likely gain from solid growth projects, efforts to improve operational efficiency and lower costs.

ASM’s Market Performance

ASM’s stock has fallen by -0.89% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -12.20% and a quarterly drop of -32.16%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.94% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.40% for Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.34% for ASM’s stock, with a -35.65% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ASM Trading at -16.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.94%, as shares sank -10.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.27% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASM fell by -2.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -45.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4787. In addition, Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. saw -34.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ASM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.72 for the present operating margin

+32.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. stands at +7.09. The total capital return value is set at 8.06, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.45. Equity return is now at value 0.96, with 0.81 for asset returns.

Based on Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASM), the company’s capital structure generated 1.75 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.72. Total debt to assets is 1.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.76. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.75.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.08, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.86 and the total asset turnover is 0.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.53.

Conclusion

To sum up, Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASM) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.