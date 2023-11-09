Avangrid Inc (AGR) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Avangrid Inc (NYSE: AGR)’s stock price has plunge by -1.58relation to previous closing price of 31.05. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -0.29% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-28 that Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call October 26, 2023 10:00 AM ET Company Participants Alvaro Ortega – VP of Finance, IR & Treasury Pedro Blazquez – CEO Patricia Cosgel – CFO Catherine Stempien – President & CEO, Avangrid Networks Jose Antonio Miranda – President & CEO, Avangrid Renewables Conference Call Participants Richard Sunderland – JPMorgan Michael Sullivan – Wolfe Research Sophie Karp – KeyBanc Julien Dumoulin-Smith – Bank of America Angie Storozynski – Seaport Research Operator Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to Avangrid’s Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call.

Is It Worth Investing in Avangrid Inc (NYSE: AGR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Avangrid Inc (NYSE: AGR) is 22.07x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AGR is 0.49. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Avangrid Inc (AGR) is $36.00, which is $5.44 above the current market price. The public float for AGR is 70.88M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.32% of that float. On November 09, 2023, AGR’s average trading volume was 991.99K shares.

AGR’s Market Performance

AGR stock saw a decrease of -0.29% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -2.61% and a quarterly a decrease of -12.13%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.44%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.71% for Avangrid Inc (AGR). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.17% for AGR’s stock, with a -17.44% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AGR Trading at -3.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AGR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.44%, as shares sank -3.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.60% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AGR fell by -0.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.55. In addition, Avangrid Inc saw -28.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AGR starting from Solomont Alan D, who purchase 168 shares at the price of $29.90 back on Nov 01. After this action, Solomont Alan D now owns 9,824 shares of Avangrid Inc, valued at $5,023 using the latest closing price.

Solomont Alan D, the Director of Avangrid Inc, purchase 166 shares at $29.90 during a trade that took place back on Oct 02, which means that Solomont Alan D is holding 9,656 shares at $4,963 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AGR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.63 for the present operating margin

+16.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Avangrid Inc stands at +11.00. The total capital return value is set at 2.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.20. Equity return is now at value 2.76, with 1.30 for asset returns.

Based on Avangrid Inc (AGR), the company’s capital structure generated 48.83 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.81. Total debt to assets is 23.01, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 43.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.34.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.29 and the total asset turnover is 0.20. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.73.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Avangrid Inc (AGR) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.