Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (AUPH) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AUPH is 1.25. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (AUPH) is $13.21, which is $5.15 above the current market price. The public float for AUPH is 130.54M and currently, short sellers hold a 13.35% of that float. On November 09, 2023, AUPH’s average trading volume was 1.73M shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

AUPH) stock’s latest price update

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: AUPH)’s stock price has dropped by -2.77 in relation to previous closing price of 8.29. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 13.04% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-03 that Here is how Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH) and Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (CELZ) have performed compared to their sector so far this year.

AUPH’s Market Performance

AUPH’s stock has risen by 13.04% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 8.04% and a quarterly drop of -15.69%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.43% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.73% for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.01% for AUPH’s stock, with a -15.12% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AUPH Trading at -1.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AUPH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.43%, as shares surge +6.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.01% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AUPH rose by +13.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.63. In addition, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc saw 86.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AUPH starting from Jayne David R.W., who sale 8,733 shares at the price of $11.26 back on May 23. After this action, Jayne David R.W. now owns 49,310 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $98,334 using the latest closing price.

MacKay-Dunn R. Hector, the Director of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, sale 4,818 shares at $11.26 during a trade that took place back on May 23, which means that MacKay-Dunn R. Hector is holding 24,225 shares at $54,251 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AUPH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-84.30 for the present operating margin

+95.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc stands at -80.71. The total capital return value is set at -25.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch -24.06. Equity return is now at value -18.94, with -14.80 for asset returns.

Based on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (AUPH), the company’s capital structure generated 1.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.96. Total debt to assets is 1.72, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.76. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.28 and the total asset turnover is 0.26. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.60.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (AUPH) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.